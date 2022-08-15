Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Black bear reported on University of Montana campus

UM Bear.jpg
Chase Armstrong
A black bear on the University of Montana campus on August 15, 2022.
UM Bear.jpg
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:34:17-04

MISSOULA - A black bear was reported on the University of Montana campus early Monday.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert stating a large bear was reportedly seen at 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail.

UMPD responded to the scene but say they were unable to locate the animal.

However, several people reported seeing the black bear.

An alert states the bear was not reported to be acting aggressively and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App