Black bear spotted in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood

MISSOULA - A black bear was seen on Monday near Rattlesnake School in Missoula.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) stated in an email the bear was spotted near Pineview Park and also near the pedestrian crossing on Rattlesnake Drive.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has been notified about the sighting.

MCPS sent an email "to notify staff and families to be on high alert when passing through this area."

Anyone who sees a bear near a bus stop or school is asked to report it to the school secretary and to missoulabears.org so that bear activity can be monitored.

