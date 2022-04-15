Black Coffee Roasting Company unionization vote delayed

MISSOULA - We have an update on a story we brought you about a locally-owned coffee shop’s mission to unionize.

While that goal is still alive and well, changes to their election process will be a minor setback for the service workers.

Employees at Black Coffee Roasting Company were set to vote on their unionization Friday at work.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions through the National Relations Labor Board, they’ve learned that their election must be held via mail-in ballots.

The push for a union came last month when employees bargained for higher wages.

Management agreed to bump their pay from $10 an hour to $13. They also agreed to offer employees paid time off.

For employees, the success of their collective bargaining led to a bigger conversation about the possibility of forming an independent union.

All they need is a majority vote, then negotiations will begin with Black Coffee management on how to move forward.

Employees tell MTN News they want a seat at the table when discussing wages, sick time, and other decisions that will impact their lives.

We’ll update you once we have results from that mail-in election.