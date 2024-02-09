Black Solidarity Summit coming to University of Montana

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is hosting its annual Black Solidarity Summit on Friday and Saturday in celebration of Black History Month.

The event is organized by the university’s Black Student Union.

The organization’s goal is to create a safe space for Black students on campus where their voices are heard.

The two-day summit will include multiple speakers and workshops focusing on the education, history and success of African Americans.

The event is free for students and the public.

The event will take place at the University Center North Ballroom. Registration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.