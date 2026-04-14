Board of Regents approve contract for Dr. Jeremiah Shinn to serve as next UM president

MISSOULA — The Montana Board of Regents approved a contract for Dr. Jeremiah Shinn to serve as the 20th president of the University of Montana.

During a meeting on Tuesday, April 14, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said that as candidates were evaluated, Dr. Shinn consistently rose to the top.

Christian said further that he believes Dr. Shinn understands the values, culture, and trajectory of the institution.

Regents expressed they are excited for the future with him at the helm of the University of Montana.

His initial contract shows an annual salary of $467,197 and would run through June 30, 2029 in accordance with Board of Regents policies.

Upon Dr. Shinn's acceptance of the contract, his start date would be July 1, 2026.