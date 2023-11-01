Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Bodies Beneath Us documentarians call for community support to finish project

Claire Peterson
"The Bodies Beneath Us" tells of a forgotten history in the Rattlesnake neighborhood. The project's creators are asking for community support to finish the documentary. Photo taken in August 2023.
Posted at 2023-11-01T13:52:00-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 15:52:00-04

MISSOULA — In September, KPAX told the story of three young documentarians releasing a film about Missoula’s forgotten history, now they’re asking for community support to finish the project.

The Bodies Beneath Us is a documentary about two gravesites in the Rattlesnake neighborhood with over 1,000 unmarked graves collectively. The project was completely self-funded and self-driven by three young Missoulians.

All camera gear and equipment– totaling thousands of dollars– were paid for out-of-pocket by director Max Cumming. Plus thousands of hours of unpaid labor from Cumming and his fellow creators Dylan Yonce and Paul Kim.

As they put the finishing touches on the film, the three have decided to reach out to the community for support. Donations can be made here.

More information on the documentary can be found on the project’s Instagram or Twitter.

“So far, it’s been an entirely self-funded, self-driven project,” Yonce told KPAX in early September. “Like we just want to tell the story so badly, you know? And if we can reimburse Max for some of the camera gear, or reimburse us for some of the labor– we’ve put probably thousands of hours into this project– that would be nice, but we really just want to tell this story, so that’s what is most important to us.”

Cumming, Yonce, and Kim hope to premiere the documentary at the Big Sky Film Festival in February 2024.

