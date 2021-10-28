Body of crash victim recovered from Blackfoot River near Missoula

MISSOULA — One person died following a Wednesday evening crash along Montana Highway 200 in Missoula County.

Search crews located the body of the victim in the Blackfoot River on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith told MTN News the search effort began after it was discovered the person wasn’t in the vehicle and could not be found at their residence or any other known locations. The identity of the person who died is not being released pending the notification of the victim's family.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident.

We do not have any specific information as to the exact location or time of the crash. We will provide updates as they become available.

