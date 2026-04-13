Bonner Community Council to discuss potential AI data center, Blackfoot Crossing subdivision

BONNER — Bonner and West Riverside have seen several development proposals in recent months.

Neighbors interested in learning more about the proposed Blackfoot Crossing subdivision and a potential AI data center can attend the community council meeting on Monday, April 13.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Bonner School cafeteria.

This month's meeting will include updates on the proposed Bonner Mill AI data center and the special exception permit process.

According to Missoula County's webpage detailing the possible project, a special exception permit is "an allowed use that meets the intent of the zoning in an area, but which, because of location, scale, required infrastructure or other potential impacts, requires a special degree of consideration and control to ensure it is consistent and compatible with the overall community character."

The council will also review the current status and next steps for the Blackfoot Crossing subdivision.

In March, county commissioners selected Neighborhood Centered zoning rather than the developer’s requested Commercial Center zoning.

That means a travel plaza, as proposed, is not an allowed commercial development.

Along with the Neighborhood Center designation, commissioners approved rezoning the property for light industrial, residential and minimal commercial development.

They also included areas designated for recreation.

Several other topics are also on the agenda.

If neighbors cannot attend in person, the meeting will be streamed on Zoom.

The password to join the meeting is Bonner.