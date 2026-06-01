Bonner data center decision meeting postponed

BONNER — Missoula County officials have postponed a meeting on the proposed AI data center in Bonner.

County planners are requesting more information from the applicant, Krambu, which previously submitted documents outlining the proposal to build the facility.

Those documents describe a closed-loop system and a facility capable of powering up to 29 megawatts.

If approved, full buildout could take years depending on available power and demand. Documents state expansion could reach up to 100 megawatts.

Many in the community have pushed back against the project, citing environmental concerns, a lack of jobs and transparency concerns.

Because planners are requesting additional information from Krambu, the project will not be considered at the July 1 land use board meeting.

A new meeting date has not been scheduled.

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