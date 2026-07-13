BONNER — Heads up river recreators, construction work will soon block off a section of water near the Blackfoot and Clark Fork confluence.

When headed towards the confluence, the last place to take a watercraft out of the Blackfoot is at the weigh station in Bonner.

"The Blackfoot River from weigh station fishing access site downstream to where it goes under the I-90 bridge piers will be closed," Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks' Vivaca Crowser told MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News River closure map

Old pylons upstream of the Milltown Confluence are being removed.

“What's happening is work on a railway bridge and it's the Burlington Northern Santa Fe that's doing the construction," Crowser said.

Crowser says for the rest of this river season recreators cannot put in at the Bonner weigh station and float through to the Clark Fork.

(WATCH: Bonner section of Blackfoot River to close for construction July 15 through October 31)

Bonner section of Blackfoot River to close for construction July 15 through October 31

“The closure area is really meant to protect folks from keeping them away from any of those hazards," Crowser said.

Milltown State Park is still open to launch from, along with its trails, but the Gateway Trail near Highway 200 is closed.

"The first full boat ramp put in below the closed section is at Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site," Crowser detailed.

Signs and maps are up at river access sites, plus, FWP staff and river ambassadors will be active in the area to help inform people of the closure.

"Potentially you could get fined for being in a closed area. You know, hopefully we are able to avoid that with all of the messaging and signs that are out there," Crowser said.

The closure is set to end on October 31.