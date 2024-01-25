Boondocker's Day kicks off 105th Foresters' Ball

MISSOULA — A century-old tradition returns to the University of Montana the first week of February.

The 105th Foresters Ball is on February 3, but festivities began on Wednesday with Boondocker's Day.

The UM Woodsman Team showcased their sport at the campus oval to grow excitement for the ball.

Boondocker’s Day started at 11:30 a.m. with a Woodsman Team relay race involving three different types of wood chopping.

There was underhand chop, where the person stands on top of the log and cuts downward, the vertical chop, which is chopping up and down, and chainsawing.

Following the wood competition, the UM President Seth Bodnar — along with two other university faculty members — participated in a cow pie throwing contest.

While Boondocker’s Day was lighthearted, it is meant to showcase the larger importance of forestry in Montana.

“Part of it’s just like the state’s history and heritage. Like half the towns in Montana came from logging right,” said sophomore Charlie Burzynski.

And for alumni of the College of Forestry, like Ben Super, it’s a reminder of the special history of being in the industry.

“I just learned a great respect for all the people that came before and are doing it now. Because I think we all care very deeply about conservation and this state,” Super said.

The Forester’s Ball is completely student-run, and the Woodsman Team will be in attendance.

Team Captain Alex Kaper joined the sport after leaving the military and found a community of dedicated individuals.

“My favorite part is leading amazing young people,” he said. “I got out of the Army, and I wanted an opportunity to teach, coach and mentor a lot of young people. It’s incredible to watch future leaders and future community members of Montana to come into their own, to learn the college of forestry, and to further a 100-plus-year-old tradition.”

The Foresters Ball takes place on February 3 in the Schreiber Gym beginning at 7 p.m.

Other events prior to the ball include: