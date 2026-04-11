Boy facing negligent homicide charge after girl shot and killed

MISSOULA — A juvenile male is facing a negligent homicide charge after a juvenile female died in a shooting early Saturday morning in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) reported officers responded to the 4900 block of Alex Lane just after midnight for a report of a girl who had been shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died due to her injuries.

All people present during the incident were identified and interviews were conducted, according to the MPD.

The boy was placed in custody and is currently being held on a negligent homicide charge.

The investigation is active, but due to the ages of those involved, no names will be released at this time.

The MPD stated no assistance from the public is required and there is no risk to the public.

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy," MPD's press release stated.