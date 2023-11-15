Boy Scout Bridge in Seeley Lake closed permanently

SEELEY LAKE — Missoula County officials have announced that Boy Scout Bridge in Seeley Lake is now permanently closed.

The span on the southwestern side of Seeley Lake has been permanently closed, effective immediately, due to structural concerns.

Missoula County Public Works had closed the bridge after a Montana Department of Transportation inspection determined the bridge could no longer carry traffic safely or reliably.

Public Works crews are placing signs indicating the closure at each end of the bridge, which spans the Clearwater River near several popular campgrounds.

Drivers trying to access that end of Seeley Lake must now find an alternate route.

The complete closure comes after county officials placed a 3-ton weight limit on the bridge in August after a routine MDT inspection showed deterioration of the timber piling foundation that could affect the bridge’s load capacity.

According to a news release, Public Works staff have completed a preliminary engineering report to determine the scope and cost of replacing the bridge, which was built in 1937.

Missoula County is expected to apply for upcoming federal grants and seek other sources of outside funding to help pay to replace the bridge, which is estimated to cost $5.7 million.