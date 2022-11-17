Brawl of the Wild Satellite Watch Parties bring fans together

MISSOULA - The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place on Bozeman on Saturday.

The current players, students, staff and faculty at both schools are key to making this game happen but alumni from both schools also have a huge part to play in making the game what it is today.

Brawl of the Wild Satellite Watch Parties have been uniting Griz and Cat fans for nearly 25 years, and around the nation, fans gather under one roof to watch the big game.

“I think the rivalry certainly softens once you're outside of the state of Montana, and I know that it's alive and well at these watch parties. But really, it's Montanans getting together, or people with some deep tie to the state of Montana to MSU to UM, getting together to support each other and watch the game and have a good time." - UM Alumni Engagement coordinator Roni Hecker.

The University of Montana says they have a little under 100 facilitated watch parties registered for this year’s game.

Both UM and MSU send swag ahead of time for participants for alums to cheer on Montana at the parties.

To find and attend a watch party near you, you can head to https://www.grizalum.org/.

The 121st Brawl of the Wild will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday with the Montana Television Network carrying the game.