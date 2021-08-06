Bus drivers needed to take kids to school in Missoula

MISSOULA — School starts in just a few weeks and bus drivers are needed right now in Missoula.

Beach Transportation is asking for the community's help to get kids to school this year amid a nationwide worker shortage. Staff numbers are down 20% for the local school bus company so they are looking to hire 15 drivers and 10 attendants.

The "A Big Bus, is No Big Deal" job fair will be held on Saturday in Missoula. Wages start at $16 an hour with sign-on bonuses and benefits.

The company notes bus routes could work well for someone looking to supplement their income and support the kids on their way to class.

"There are routes available that are just very easy routes in the morning that are only two hours and they fit perfectly, absolutely perfectly, for people that already have a job and they don't start work until 9 o'clock," said Beach Transportation General Manager Robert Mitchell. "These routes will be finished by 8:30 and it's an added income for people that already have employment."

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday in the east parking lot at Sentinel High School in Missoula. Those interested have the opportunity to ask questions and test drive school buses.

Click here to visit the Beach Transportation website.