Cabela's hosts Easter Bunny photo-op

MISSOULA — The deer and elk at Cabela’s weren’t the only stuffed animals at the store on Easter Sunday.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance.

Families took complimentary photos with the bunny who was safely behind plexiglass.

Group Sales Manager Jeremy Allegrucci told MTN News the store has upheld the tradition since 2018.

The onset of the pandemic started around this time last year, and the store declined to put on the Easter event in 2020.

In 2021, Cabela’s started the tradition back up again with safety measures like frequent sanitation and social distancing.

Allegrucci said store staff is excited to bring back the fun; "Even with masks and social distancing, it’s worth it."