Can the Cats food drive kicks off Saturday prior to Griz vs Sac State game

MISSOULA — Before their football teams clash in the state’s biggest game of the year, the University of Montana and Montana State University once again will compete in a food drive to support those facing food insecurity during this holiday season.

Now in its 24th year, the Can the Cats Food Drive launches on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The event is sponsored by UM and Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.

The off-the-field competition allows Missoulians and others to donate food and cash until the Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Missoula.

These efforts will boost the UM Food Pantry’s work to support students experiencing food insecurity, as well as Missoula Food Bank & Community Center efforts to support the thousands of Missoula County households working hard to make sure their families have enough to eat during the holidays.

“The food and money raised during Can the Cats comes at a critical time in our community,” said Amy Allison Thompson, executive director of Missoula Food Bank. “Last year we served one in five people in Missoula County. During the holiday season, families all over Missoula are stretching every dollar they have to meet their family’s needs. By donating during Can the Cats, you can make sure all families have enough to eat.”

Allison Thompson said financial donations count, too. Every $1 donated equates to a pound of food. All donations collected in the Missoula area during the drive stay local. More information about Can the Cats, including participating businesses, drop-off locations, events, and volunteer opportunities, is available online at Can the Cats.

Some key events with Can the Cats include: