Cancer Support Community relocates in Missoula

MISSOULA — Cancer Support Community of Montana helps people impacted by all forms of cancer cope emotionally, and the group is continuing its mission from a new location.

About a month ago, the facility moved into a building along Stephens Avenue, one block from the intersection with Brooks Street.

The facility offers group activities and professional therapy for anyone affected by cancer, directly or indirectly.

The new space benefits participants with more room for activities, along with more privacy during therapy sessions. A major reason for the change is the ADA accessibility, according to Cancer Support Community's development manager Mick Faherty.

The added feature will benefit any participant with impaired mobility.

While it looks different on the outside, the center will continue operating as before, offering classes to keep participants active along with an expanded wig room and more.

Faherty said one of the best parts about the new location is the comfort it offers to participants.

“We feel like this space is much more home-like and inviting and comfortable for people," Faherty said. "It doesn't feel like a doctor's office or anything like that. We want it to feel like people's homes so they can come here and feel relaxed and comfortable and take advantage of our services and programs.”

If you or someone you know is on their cancer journey and needs a community to navigate through it, the doors at Cancer Support Community are open at the new spot.