MISSOULA - At around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jill Valley was getting some video of ducks at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula when she had quite the suprise.

Suddenly, across the Clark Fork River, a bear came out of the brush, went for a swim, shook himself off, and then wandered off.

Pardon some of the shaky video, but needless to say, Jill was very excited.

Watch the video below.