Cause of East Missoula fire remains under investigation

EAST MISSOULA — The cause of a December 14, 2023, structure fire that forced some area homes to be evacuated remains under investigation.

The East Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue shortly before 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find " a large commercial structure with heavy fire showing," according to a news release.

Nearby residents were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

The Montana State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The City of Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Rural Fire District and the Frenchtown Rural Fire District also responded to the scene.