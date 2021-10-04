Childhood art reimagined at Missoula Monster Project

MISSOULA — The Zootown Arts Community Center has unveiled its 7th annual Missoula Monster Project.

For First Friday, a long line formed outside the ZACC to see what artists created this time around for the traditional exhibit.

The project is a collaboration between kid artists and adult artists.

This year, kindergarten classes from Rattlesnake, Lewis and Clark, and Hawthorne schools created original monster drawings for the adult artists to reimagine.

The kids (and their parents) get to see their monsters come to life in multiple ways, as each drawing gets paired with two artists who re-create the monsters in unique mediums.

So over 500 monsters are currently on display with the Missoula community at the heart of it.

ZACC Executive Director Kia Liszak told MTN News the experience is magical.

"It really like shows them all the possibilities of what you can do with art, and it also gives them a sense of community and, you know friendship with the adult artists,” Liszak said.

The exhibit will stay up through the month of October. There is also a virtual version of the exhibit with the option to purchase these monster creations.

Liszak said the ultimate goal is to find a home for all five hundred monsters created this year.

