Christmas tree recycling available in Missoula

MISSOULA — People looking to put their Christmas tree to good use following the holidays are in luck.

The City of Missoula is hosting its annual Christmas Ever Green tree recycling program from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14.

Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and at Garden City Compost to be recycled into mulch and conserve landfill space.

Residents may drop their trees, after removing stands and decorations, at McCormick or Playfair parks through Jan. 14. An additional drop site is available at Fort Missoula Regional Park at the South Avenue parking area north of the softball fields only. City officials note the 36th Street parking area is closed and not available for tree drop-off.

People are asked not to leave yard waste or other refuse.

People may also recycle their Christmas trees at no charge at Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Lane, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please drop organic materials only, and please do not leave trees outside the gates at the compost facility.

The program is being sponsored by Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division, Garden City Compost and the City’s Street Maintenance Division. Donations to support the program and plant more trees throughout the community are gratefully accepted online at www.missoulaparks.org/donate.

