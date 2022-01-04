Watch
City Council approves appointment of new Missoula fire chief

Posted at 8:57 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:18:40-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department officially has a new man at the helm.

The Missoula City Council approved Mayor John Engen’s appointment of Gordy Hughes as Chief of the Missoula Fire Department during its Monday meeting.

Hughes grew up in Missoula and is a Loyola Sacred Heart High School graduate.

He joined the Missoula Fire Department in August of 1993 after serving four years in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He served 13 years as a firefighter before moving to the Fire Prevention Bureau as an inspector. He became Fire Marshal in 2011 and Assistant Chief in 2017.

“I have lived a life of service, and there is no greater honor and privilege than to serve my hometown as its Fire Chief,” Hughes said. “I am extremely blessed with this opportunity.”

Jeff Brandt — who served as fire chief since 2018 — is retiring after 41 years in the fire service, including nearly 30 years with the Missoula Fire Department.

