City, County debating future of Missoula Federal Building

MISSOULA — We should know by the end of the week what the future holds for the Missoula Federal Building downtown.

Both the City of Missoula and Missoula County will be making decisions on whether to join together to purchase the landmark from the federal government.

The Missoula City Council will consider a resolution, authorizing Mayor John Engen to take the necessary steps for City-County ownership of the building on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, members of the Administration and Finance Committee will review a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the County to enable joint ownership, according to a news release.

The Missoula Board of County Commissioners will meet Thursday to consider the Memorandum of Understanding to push the purchase forward.

If the City and County don't acquire it, the building is expected to go to auction.

Both the city and county are looking for more office space while preserving the historic building which was completed in 1913.

