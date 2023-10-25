City of Missoula annouces leaf collection schedule

MISSOULA — City of Missoula crews will begin fall leaf pickup on Monday, October 30, and plan to have the work completed on November 22, 2023.

Crews will start in the neighborhoods north of the Clark Fork River during the first week.

Those neighborhoods include the Rattlesnake Valley and Grant Creek, along with most of the north side of downtown and the West Side and North Side areas.

Crews will then move to central Missoula south of the river (Area 2) and throughout the city through Nov. 22.

The schedule starts in older neighborhoods with mature trees and the highest volume of leaves with the expectation that crews can return to those neighborhoods at the end of the season if weather permits.

People can also take their leaves to Garden City Compost at no charge from Oct. 30 through Nov. 22. Click here or call 406-552-6619 for more details.

Click here to view a map of the Missoula leaf collection areas.

City officials note that if snowfall disrupts the schedule, crews will be diverted to plow snow but will return to leaf collection as soon as possible.

Updates to the schedule will be posted at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/3069/Leaf-Collection and the Public Works & Mobility Department’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Residents who miss their neighborhood’s scheduled pickup time can call 406-552-6360 to be placed on a list for another collection time, as weather permits and after all areas are completed.

City crews depend on residents to make the leaf collection process work, so we ask the following:

