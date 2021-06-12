City of Missoula offices reopening to the public

MISSOULA — Following a closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missoula will return to doing most business in person on Monday, June 14.

However, some procedures will change for additional security following the Montana State Legislature’s new laws concerning firearms, according to a news release.

Missoula City Hall will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. with the entrance at 435 Ryman Street being the only public entrance. Security staff will greet the public and ask basic screening questions for COVID 19 symptoms and exposure and weapons. Visitors -- other than court visitors -- must have appointments. Visitors with appointments will be provided with badges and can proceed to the pertinent offices.

Weapons will not be permitted in Municipal Court, Municipal Court offices, or the public hallway outside the court. City officials note state law now allows people with concealed weapon permits to carry concealed firearms elsewhere in City of Missoula buildings. Anyone wishing to carry a concealed weapon will need to provide a valid concealed weapon permit for admittance. Additionally, the weapons must be kept concealed and not touched or handled.

The Ryman Street entrance will also serve as the central check-in for neighboring city downtown satellite buildings across Ryman Street and on West Pine Street. Those buildings will also remain locked, and visitors will be admitted by appointment. Click here to arrange appointments with staff at other city facilities.

Community Planning, Development & Innovation will continue to offer services by phone and virtually as well as in-person for such services as the Zoning Desk, business licensing and permitting. Click here for complete information.

The Currents and Splash aquatics facilities continue to operate with limited hours, and some activities require reservations. Visit the Missoula Parks and Recreation home page for information on all programs.

The Missoula City Council will continue to meet by Zoom webinar on Monday evenings and Wednesday for committee meetings while staff continues to work on solutions for holding hybrid meetings that combine online and in-person participation. To participate in all meetings -- including boards and commissions -- visit the City of Missoula website.

Drop boxes for the payment of utility bills, parking tickets, and court payments -- as well as to drop off documents for offices -- will continue to be available at City Hall and at the Missoula Water office at 1345 West Broadway.