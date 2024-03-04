City of Missoula starts work vegetation maintenance for levee strengthening

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula Stormwater Utility has begun routine vegetation maintenance on two Clark Fork River levees.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires vegetation maintenance to preserve levee structures. Levees are embankments on the sides of rivers that help prevent flooding or overflow.

Maintenance includes the removal of trees with trunks larger than 4" and non-native trees and shrubs on the levees.

Sections of the North Riverfront Trail spanning from the Orange Street Bridge to the Madison Street Bridge will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, March 8, 2024.

The City of Missoula notes that trail closures are timed to avoid peak commuter traffic times.

However, trail users should plan for slight travel delays during the project.