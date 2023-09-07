Watch Now
City seeks community input on Missoula riverfront interpretive signs

Caras Park
Caras Park in downtown Missoula
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 19:14:09-04

MISSOULA - City officials are asking people to share their ideas for interpretive signs along the downtown Missoula riverfront.

Missoula Parks and Recreation, the Downtown Missoula Partnership, and Destination Missoula are working on a plan to install educational and cultural signs in Caras Park, East Caras Park, and Bess Reed Park.

The project partners have created draft recommendations for the signs based on feedback gathered during a public open house and survey in March. Now they want to hear the community's thoughts before finalizing the plan.

"We want these signs to showcase the most meaningful stories about our community and our iconic riverfront," said Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler. "The public's input will help us identify top priorities to highlight in riverfront parks."

Residents can review the draft plan and take a brief survey at www.engagemissoula.com through Monday, September 11, 2023. Feedback will guide the final media implementation plan, a news release states.

