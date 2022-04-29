Clark Fork River Market returning to Missoula

MISSOULA - It is a sure sign that spring is here, and summer is close behind.

The Clark Fork River Market is returning to downtown Missoula on Saturday, May 7.

Once again, it will be held at the west end of Caras Park in the parking lot next to A Carousel for Missoula.

Construction in the traditional location forced a slight change for the second year in a row.

The market will operate from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through September and then will have a 9 a.m. start time during October.

The market is awash with fruits and vegetables, meats and breads, nursery items and much more.

More information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/ClarkForkMarket

The indoor market at the Southgate Mall wrapped up its season last Saturday.