Clark Fork Yacht Club opens bus doors in Missoula

MISSOULA — With all this heat, you might be thinking it's time to get out on the river. Well, if you're ready for floating season then you're in luck.

There's a new business right here in Missoula, whose entire mission is to make your trip a little easier.

"All you have to do is know how to sit down, and float," said Clark Fork Yacht Club co-founder Miranda Hickox.

"There are no yachts, and it's not a club," Hickox pointed out.

Tucked away in the alley behind Betty's Divine, the hot pink tubes are hard to miss.

Katie Miller/MTN News

Hickox loves the "beach and nautical theme."

This yacht club has all the perks and quirks, complete with plastic flamingos, an 80's themed bus, and sailor caps.

"We just love the little poke at it, because tubing's not a fancy activity," Hickox told MTN News.

She says after the pandemic, they saw an opportunity to reach both locals and tourists.

"I'm hoping that we get some new people here, and just basically we want to show them the beauty of Missoula. We want to show them that being in nature, and enjoying our rivers, and respecting our rivers, can be low effort"

Kzatie Miller/MTN News

Low effort -- and Hickox hopes, high reward.

"More sustainable option, people can walk or bike here, and also reducing the amount of inebriated drivers on the roads."

They've already taken a few groups out, and love the way the “flamingo” floats look on the water. "We can fit up to 23 people," Hickox explained"

With Missoula about to see a heatwave, the Clark Fork Yacht Club is expecting a busy summer.

"We've got some bigger groups coming through who I think planned their trips in advance," Hickox said.

The yacht club is also working with the Clark Fork Coalition to keep the floats safe, and litter-free.

"People are going to be tubing and floating and using the river systems no matter what, but as long as they can do it educated, and informed, we can all enjoy the river system a little better," said Hickox.

They're open seven days a week, and you can book online here.