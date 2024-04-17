Clearwater Junction Watercraft Inspection Station open for season

MISSOULA — The Watercraft Inspection Station at Clearwater Junction opened for the season on Saturday, April 13.

The inspection station is located at the intersection of Montana Highway 200 and Montana Highway 83.

Inspections are performed to make sure that watercraft are cleaned, drained and dry before entering a new body of water in order to prevent aquatic invasive species from entering Montana's waterways.

Officials note that “Clean, drain, dry” is the most effective method to prevent invasive species from spreading to new areas. Learn more at cleandraindry.mt.gov.