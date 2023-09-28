Climate Smart Missoula looking for volunteers to help plant trees

MISSOULA — It’s easy to miss summer gardening with the cold weather coming in but on Friday morning, you have an opportunity to get back in the dirt and plant some trees.

Climate Smart Missoula and Trees for Missoula is hosting its second annual Welcome Home Event where they will be planting trees in Bentley Park.

They will also be weeding and planting native plants on the Bitterroot Trail near Sixth and Ronan as part of a United Way grant from Wells Fargo meant to beautify the Missoula community.

Climate Smart is calling for volunteers at 8:30 a.m. to help plant at Bentley Park with executive director Amy Cillimburg noting it will be a great community event for the organization.

“You get a lot more done faster when you have some volunteer help, and it’s a great way to partner with different organizations, meet folks from a local business that want to support our community, like Wells Fargo. And United Way is always a great partner to work with,” Cillimburg said. “So, it’s really just getting out, meeting new people, and actually just getting a lot done.”

Bentley Park is located east of Reserve Street on the Milwaukee trail off Davis Street. Volunteers can show up and no registration is necessary.