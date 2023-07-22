Climate Smart Missoula shares ways to beat the heat

MISSOULA - It's summertime in Missoula and during the heat of day people can be seen all along the Clark Fork River or in one of the many city parks.

"It's very clear human-caused climate change is part of the fingerprint of this heatwave that we're experiencing across the U.S.," Climate Smart Missoula Executive Director Amy Cilimburg shared.

She believes that the super hot summers are going to continue and people need to have a heat preparedness plan.

“We just try to encourage folks to find a way to stay cool. [Anything] that can take the edge off of that heat can be beneficial," Cilimburg said.

A dip in the water or a seat in the shade are perfect ways to cool down outside when the temperatures get high.

But how can homes or indoor spaces stay cool too?

“Hopefully most folks can at least open some windows and get some cross ventilation. You can put one fan in one window and blow the cool air in and blow it out another window,” said Cilimburg

She also says that curtains on the outside of windows can block excess heat.

Some people get even more creative with their heat-blocking tactics.

“I know some folks whose homes are so warm and they have maybe a big west-facing window and they actually put up cardboard with foil over it and really try to reflect that light back out so that it’s not entering," Cilimburg explained. "Because once it comes in your home then everything gets warm inside your home, it’s very difficult to cool.”

Everybody is sensitive when it comes to heat but there are groups that are more sensitive, including children, the elderly, pregnant people, those who work outside, the unhoused, and those with chronic conditions.

“One of the real big things we know from heat events that have happened across the country and the world is that connecting with our neighbors and making sure that folks — especially some of our older seniors in the community — know what to do and just can do it," Cilimburg said. "You know, an elderly couple maybe they’re no longer able to get that big fan out and put it in the window. Can [you], go you know, knock on their door and say hello and offer to help them.”

Working together through the long hot days of summer can make a big difference.