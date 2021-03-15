CO blizzard impacts Missoula, Kalispell airport flights

MISSOULA — The blizzard that's been hitting the Denver area is impacting flights in both Missoula and Kalispell.

The United Airlines flight from the Denver International Airport to the Missoula International Airport that was scheduled to arrive at 1:57 p.m. on Monday has been canceled.

As a result, the United return flight to Denver -- which was set to leave at 2:44 p.m. -- has also been canceled.

Additionally, the United Airlines flights due to arrive at Glacier Park International Airport at 1:47 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. have been canceled.

As of late Monday morning, the 2:48 p.m. United flight set to depart Kalispell for Denver was still scheduled.

The enormous blizzard blew through Colorado over the weekend, dropped about two feet of snow over a large swath of the state.

Between Saturday and early Monday morning, the storm dumped more than 27" of snow on Denver.

The Denver airport recorded 27.1 inches of snow was recorded, making the weekend storm the fourth-largest in city history.

Crews are have been working to clear runways at the Denver Airport. All morning flights were canceled as all the runways were closed.

- additional reporting from Katie LaSalle of KMGH in Denver