Cold weather causes broken furnaces: How you can prevent a malfunction

MISSOULA — A day when the temperature is in the negatives is not when you want to have a furnace problem but unfortunately, cold weather makes lots of heating issues pop up.

MTN tagged along on a furnace repair to learn why.

Jacob Turner, Lead HVAC Technician with Hellgate Plumbing and Heating, told MTN News that furnace breaks can have many origins.

“A lot of times it’s due to several things. It can be old equipment. It could also be the simplest things like filters need to be changed but it definitely can impact peoples’ cozy plans for a cold winter day,” he stated.

When things break, HVAC technicians are here to help.

Turner explained that since the weather dropped in Missoula, the phones have been ringing off the hook at Hellgate Plumbing and Heating.

Turner shared that once something breaks, it's best to let a professional handle it. “Most of the stuff is not necessarily a homeowner or do-it-your-self fix.”

That’s why Hellgate Plumbing and Heating is staying open an extra day this week to serve those in need.

“We do try to make sure we have emergency services on hand. This weekend especially we’re going to be open on Saturday to try to take care of everybody for the emergency situations,” said Turner.

There are some ways you can help prevent a broken furnace this winter.

“Making sure your filters are changed regularly. Making sure all your vents are open," Turner detailed. "If you see that cold weather coming turn your thermostat up a few degrees because it’s a lot easier for your furnace to maintain a temperature than it is to try and heat the whole house up after it’s already gotten cold."