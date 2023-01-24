Community input sought as Missoula Midtown Master Plan progresses

MISSOULA - The public is being invited to view and comment on the latest concepts to reshape Midtown Missoula.

The Missoula Midtown Association (MMA), the ECONorthwest/SERA team, and community partners have been working to develop a plan for what the future of Midtown Missoula will look like.

A draft plan of concept alternatives is now ready to be shared with the community following public feedback and additional research.

“We have been working diligently with many partners and the residents and business owners of Midtown to develop a shared vision for Midtown,” MMA Executive Director Melanie Brock said. “Now that we have reached our next milestone, we are excited to unveil these plan drafts and hear the community’s thoughts.”

The public is invited to take part in an interactive workshop and provide feedback on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the Floriculture Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the workshop beginning with a short presentation at 5:30 p.m., followed by interactive table discussions and "visioning work," according to a news release.

Light refreshments will be provided and free childcare will be provided at the YMCA drop-in childcare center. Reservations for childcare are needed and can be made by emailing midtown@missoulamidtown.com.

A final master plan is expected to be developed and presented for adoption in late spring of 2023. Additional information about the Midtown Master Plan project can be found at midtownmasterplan.com.