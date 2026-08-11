Construction begins for new Northside Missoula park

MISSOULA — Construction for a new park is underway in Missoula's Northside near New St. Mary's Cemetery.

The 5.4-acre park is set to have a field, sports court, playground, dog park, a water feature, and more.

The city says project will increase neighborhood connectivity and pedestrian safety through building a new sidewalk.

Permanent improvements are planned along Scott Street at intersections with Village, Rogers, Otis.

Shakespeare Street near the park will also see intersection work.

Street paving and roadway improvements will also occur throughout the area.

Construction will take place through this fall and continue in spring and summer of 2027.

For further details on the project, click here.