Construction bringing changes to University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - Anyone who has visited the University of Montana's campus lately may have noticed some changes.

The Lommasson Center no longer exists, only half of Craig Hall is still standing and a lot of parking at the Adams Center is behind construction fences.

Summer is a key time to getting work done on campus and there are several different projects going on.

UM spokesman Dave Kuntz says that although noisy, the construction is a great investment in the future.

Campus Drive looks a little different these days as it is filled with trucks and tractors and what used to be 250 parking spots, is turning into the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, which is expected to be completed by this time next year.

“Summer was the most painful part as we had to take a lot of our parking lots offline to be able to start the construction in wholesale,” Kuntz noted.

Despite the cones and detours, about half of the parking spots outside the Adams Center will be back this fall for students and football goers.

UM says tailgaters who had a spot in the lot have been notified and moved to the other side of campus.

In addition to the museum, an extension of Memorial Row will begin towards the Clark Fork River.

On the other side of campus, the university has started construction on a new dining hall which is expected to be completed in 2024.

Knowles Hall will be closed to students this year as the school does renovations but will open up again in the fall of 2023.

“So, there's gonna be some short-term pain. These are long overdue investments and generations of students are really getting benefit from the dollars that are spent on these projects today,” Kuntz concluded.

