County looking at possible new site for Temporary Safe Outdoor Shelter

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are eyeing a spot near the Missoula County Detention Facility to serve as the newest location for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Shelter (TSOS).

MTN News recently reported that the county is looking to move the service from its current US Highway 93 location. Leaders have now looked at two new areas that were deemed not suitable for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

The new potential spot is just behind the jail and Trinity Apartments -- near Broadway and Mullan. When officials decide on a new location, they'll put up infrastructure and hard-sided shelters.

Project coordinator Casey Gannon says prioritizing new homeless shelter locations -- in the city and county's Operation Shelter Project — is Missoula's attempt to keep offering services for those experiencing homelessness.

"I think there's no perfect site for a situation like this, it's not a situation anyone wants to have in their city, but we can't do nothing,” Gannon said. “This is our attempt to hopefully at least put a dent in the problem and keep improving as we go."

This is still just one location under consideration, but officials are hoping to have a new home for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space by summer.