Courthouses across MT & Missoula receive bomb threats

MISSOULA — Courthouses across Montana including Missoula received bomb threats Thursday morning.

Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith says as Missoula County employees reported for work Thursday morning an anonymous threat was received via email by the Clerk of Court stating there were explosives in the Missoula County Courthouse.

The Sheriff was made aware that the threat was sent to multiple state and local agencies across the Nation.

Smith reports the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office worked quickly and took precautions to safeguard the public and county employees.

At this time, nothing suspicious has been found, per Smith. The sheriff's office is working closely with the FBI to further investigate what appears to be an unfounded threat.

Officials encourage communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

On Wednesday, the state capitol in Helena was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat. The threat turned out not to be credible.