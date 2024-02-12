Crafty Pants hosts craft fair in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Crafty Pants group in puts on a handmade craft fair every few months in Missoula for local vendors to show off their creativity and sell their goods.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and just community, creativity, helping each other out, and having a chance to have things on display so people can see all of the creativity that’s out there," event coordinator Cynthia Nesbitt told MTN.

Along with the handmade goods, there was one display that was not like the others in the building.

Hedi’s Kitten Rescue had multiple cats up for adoption who were looking for permanent homes on Saturday.

“We’re foster-based. So, I live in Stevensville but I have people that foster the kitties from Hamilton to Missoula and some even further out," founder Hedi Schnarr explained.

"And we get them all fixed, they're all rescues, fixed and vaccinated and we’re trying to find them their forever homes," she continued.

For Schnarr, getting these cats shown at a community event like this one is important because the new potential owners can know if they want to take home a new friend.

“We’ve had three adoptions today so that’s really awesome including some older cats like one that’s one year old that we’ve had for many months so this is the main way that we get our name out in the community and we get the cats adopted.”

The next Crafty Pants Craft Fair will take place this spring.

