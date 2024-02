UPDATE: 6:07 p.m. - February 21, 2024

The earlier accident at the intersection of Brooks and Reserve streets in Missoula has been cleared.

(first report: 5:06 p.m. - February 21, 2024)

Drivers can expect to find traffic delays in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

A crash is blocking part of the intersection at Brooks and Reserve streets.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.