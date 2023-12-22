Propane truck crash blocking Frenchtown intersection

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. - December 22, 2023

We are learning additional information about a crash that has closed an intersection in Frenchtown.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN News a propane truck tipped onto its side on the railroad tracks at the Mullan Road and Beckwith Street intersection.

MHP reports slippery roads are believed to have played a role in the crash, which was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.

MTN News

(first report: 11:08 a.m. - December 22, 2023)

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that the intersection of Mullan Road and Beckwith Street is expected to be closed into the early afternoon hours.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

