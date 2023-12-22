Watch Now
Propane truck crash blocking Frenchtown intersection

<i>Emily Brown/MTN News</i>
<i>Emergency crews at the scene of a propane truck that rolled over in Frenchtown on December 22, 2023.</i>
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 14:05:10-05

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. - December 22, 2023

We are learning additional information about a crash that has closed an intersection in Frenchtown.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN News a propane truck tipped onto its side on the railroad tracks at the Mullan Road and Beckwith Street intersection.

MHP reports slippery roads are believed to have played a role in the crash, which was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.

(first report: 11:08 a.m. - December 22, 2023)

A crash has closed an intersection in Frenchtown.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that the intersection of Mullan Road and Beckwith Street is expected to be closed into the early afternoon hours.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

