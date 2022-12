UPDATE: 11:09 a.m. - Dec. 21, 2022

LOLO - An earlier accident that was causing delays on US Highway 93 in Lolo has been cleared.

(first report: 10:33 a.m. - Dec. 21, 2022)

LOLO - An accident with reported injuries is impacting traffic on US Highway 93 at the intersection with Glacier Drive in Lolo.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays on Highway 93 in Lolo.

An earlier accident that blocked Highway 93 between Stevensville and Victor has been cleared.