UPDATE: Lanes reopened following Reserve Street crash

UPDATE - 1:02 p.m. - Aug. 2, 2021

MISSOULA - All lanes of North Reserve Street at the intersection with Expressway Boulevard have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 12:02 p.m. - Aug. 3, 2021)

Missoula police report officers are responding to a reported injury accident in the 3700 block of North Reserve Street.

Lanes are blocked near the intersection with Expressway Boulevard.

A MEANS alert issued at 12:13 p.m. said to expect delays in northbound and southbound lanes as authorities respond to the crash.

On a social media post, MPD said the injuries are minor.

Officers are working with tow trucks to get the vehicles out of traffic.

