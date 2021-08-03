Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

UPDATE: Lanes reopened following Reserve Street crash

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Thorsell
T bone crash blocks 3700 block N. Reserve St. in Missoula
Crash blocks N. Reserve St Missoula
Crash blocks N. Reserve St.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 15:06:53-04

UPDATE - 1:02 p.m. - Aug. 2, 2021

MISSOULA - All lanes of North Reserve Street at the intersection with Expressway Boulevard have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 12:02 p.m. - Aug. 3, 2021)

Missoula police report officers are responding to a reported injury accident in the 3700 block of North Reserve Street.

Lanes are blocked near the intersection with Expressway Boulevard.

A MEANS alert issued at 12:13 p.m. said to expect delays in northbound and southbound lanes as authorities respond to the crash.

On a social media post, MPD said the injuries are minor.

Officers are working with tow trucks to get the vehicles out of traffic.

This story will be updated once we have more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere