UPDATE: Highway 83 reopened in Seeley Lake

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m. - June 23, 2021

SEELEY LAKE - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that Montana Highway 83 has been reopened to traffic in Seeley Lake following an earlier accident.

(first report: 1:07 p.m. - June 23, 2021)

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident that is blocking Montana Highway 83 in Seeley Lake.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert that both lanes are blocked.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a crash on Highway 83 north of Boy Scout Road, near mile marker 20.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.