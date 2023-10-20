UPDATE: MHP: Pedestrian killed on I-90 westbound near Bonner

UPDATE: 9:36 p.m. - Oct. 20, 2023
We are learning additional information about an incident that has closed a section of Interstate 90 in the Bonner area.
The Montana Highway Patrol states in a social media post that they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Anyone who has seen a vehicle — which MHP states may have been a semi-truck — near the Bonner exit late Thursday night or early Friday morning to call 406-841-7022.
The semi-truck may have extensive front-end damage.
According to MHP, I-90 westbound near mile marker 109 may be closed for several hours.
Traffic is being taken off of the freeway as the investigation continues.
(first report: 8:39 a.m. - Oct. 20, 2023)
The westbound lanes on Interstate 90 in Bonner have been closed due to an accident.
Traffic is being taken off of I-90 at this time.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.