Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

UPDATE: MHP: Pedestrian killed on I-90 westbound near Bonner

MHP
MTN News
The Montana Highway Patrol is recruiting 10 new troopers to fill entry-level and lateral-level positions. Applications are being accepted through November 1, 2023.
MHP
Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 11:46:47-04

UPDATE: 9:36 p.m. - Oct. 20, 2023

We are learning additional information about an incident that has closed a section of Interstate 90 in the Bonner area.

The Montana Highway Patrol states in a social media post that they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle — which MHP states may have been a semi-truck — near the Bonner exit late Thursday night or early Friday morning to call 406-841-7022.

The semi-truck may have extensive front-end damage.

According to MHP, I-90 westbound near mile marker 109 may be closed for several hours.

Traffic is being taken off of the freeway as the investigation continues.

(first report: 8:39 a.m. - Oct. 20, 2023)

The westbound lanes on Interstate 90 in Bonner have been closed due to an accident.

Traffic is being taken off of I-90 at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader