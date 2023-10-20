UPDATE: MHP: Pedestrian killed on I-90 westbound near Bonner

UPDATE: 9:36 p.m. - Oct. 20, 2023

We are learning additional information about an incident that has closed a section of Interstate 90 in the Bonner area.

The Montana Highway Patrol states in a social media post that they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle — which MHP states may have been a semi-truck — near the Bonner exit late Thursday night or early Friday morning to call 406-841-7022.

The semi-truck may have extensive front-end damage.

According to MHP, I-90 westbound near mile marker 109 may be closed for several hours.

Traffic is being taken off of the freeway as the investigation continues.

(first report: 8:39 a.m. - Oct. 20, 2023)

The westbound lanes on Interstate 90 in Bonner have been closed due to an accident.

Traffic is being taken off of I-90 at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.