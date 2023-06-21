Missoula PD: Stolen pickup truck crashes, knocks out power in Scott Street area

UPDATE: 12:58 p.m. - June 21, 2023

MISSOULA - The driver of a stolen pickup truck lost control and crashed on Scott Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The Missoula Police Department reports the pickup truck hit a utility box, went up a sidewalk and then hit a porch in the 1800 block of Scott Street.

Kathryn Roley/MTN News Missoula Police say the driver of a stolen pickup truck who crashed on Scott Street in Missoula on June 21, 2023 was arrested after fleeing the scene.

Missoula Police on the scene tell us the driver ran away from the scene, but was arrested nearby.

NorthWestern Energy utility crews are on the scene attempting to restore power to the area.

-information from Kathryn Roley included in this report.

(first report: 12:49 p.m. - June 22, 2023)

MISSOULA - A pickup crash on the north side of Missoula has led to a reported power outage.

NorthWestern Energy has a reported outage in the Scott Street area.

A pickup truck appears to have hit the porch of a house in the area.

A witness tells MTN News that the driver fled the scene following the crash.

We have a reporter on the scene and will provide additional information as it becomes available.