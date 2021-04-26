Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crash slowing traffic on busy Missoula road

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Traffic Alert.png
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:40:34-04

MISSOULA — A reported two-vehicle accident is causing delays at a busy Missoula intersection.

The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Reserve Street and South Avenue.

MPD reports the crash is in the southbound lanes of Reserve Street.

Watch for emergency vehicles and expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch now