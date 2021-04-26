Crash slowing traffic on busy Missoula road

MISSOULA — A reported two-vehicle accident is causing delays at a busy Missoula intersection.
The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Reserve Street and South Avenue.
MPD reports the crash is in the southbound lanes of Reserve Street.
Watch for emergency vehicles and expect delays in the area.
MPD responding to report of a collision involving airbag deployment at the intersection of Reserve & South Ave. W. Watch for emergency traffic in the southbound lanes.— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) April 26, 2021