Montana Highway Patrol reports fatal crash between Lolo and Missoula

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m. - June 9, 2025)

The Montana Highway Patrol incident log reports that a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 resulted in a fatality.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the road in the area of Hayes Creek Road.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

MTN News

(first report: 10:20 a.m. - June 9, 2025)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported crash on Highway 93 between Lolo and Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports there is an injury crash near the intersection with Hayes Creek Road.

Montana Department of Transporation

Expect delays in that area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available