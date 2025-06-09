Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Montana Highway Patrol reports fatal crash between Lolo and Missoula

The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 93 in the area of Hayes Creek Road.
Hays Creek Highway 93 Crash
Montana Department of Transporation
Hays Creek Highway 93 Crash
Highway 93 Crash Hayes Creek Road
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m. - June 9, 2025)

The Montana Highway Patrol incident log reports that a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 resulted in a fatality.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the road in the area of Hayes Creek Road.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

93 Fatal Crash Missoula Lolo

(first report: 10:20 a.m. - June 9, 2025)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported crash on Highway 93 between Lolo and Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports there is an injury crash near the intersection with Hayes Creek Road.

Hays Creek Highway 93 Crash

Expect delays in that area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader